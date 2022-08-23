Swiss National Bank Buys 10,200 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Progyny worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock worth $4,475,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.