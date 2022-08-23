Swiss National Bank Buys 10,200 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Progyny worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock worth $4,475,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Stock Down 0.9 %
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
