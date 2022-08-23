Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Investment Partners

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $205.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

