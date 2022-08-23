AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of AutoNation worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 38,153 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $4,646,272.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,757,287.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,786 shares of company stock valued at $95,871,566. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

