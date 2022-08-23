Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cheesecake Factory worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

