Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

ACIW opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

