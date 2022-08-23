PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of PRA Group worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. abrdn plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

