Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,139 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Genworth Financial worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

