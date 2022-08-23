Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Comparison

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $7.39 million 0.31 $2.17 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.65 billion 2.14 $400.50 million $1.77 8.04

Analyst Ratings

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 1 3 2 0 2.17

Atlas has a consensus target price of $15.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Atlas 32.11% 14.16% 4.74%

Summary

Atlas beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

