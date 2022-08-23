Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of research firms have commented on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Atos Stock Down 6.9 %

AEXAY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.02.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

