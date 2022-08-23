AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 42.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after buying an additional 428,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after buying an additional 423,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.65.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

