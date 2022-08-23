The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin Sells 946 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.9 %
THG opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.
The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
