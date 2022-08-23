The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Director Jane D. Carlin Sells 946 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.9 %

THG opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

