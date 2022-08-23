Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

SAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

SAN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

