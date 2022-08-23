Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Director Ellen Desanctis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 10,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

