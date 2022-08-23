Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price at $67.50

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Galapagos by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

