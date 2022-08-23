Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,741 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,170,376.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 765,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

