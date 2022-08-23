Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,519.20

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.20 ($18.36).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($14.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,286.49. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,748.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

