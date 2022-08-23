Head-To-Head Survey: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vita Coco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 0.43 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 2.27 $19.01 million $0.24 64.59

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Truett-Hurst and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Truett-Hurst and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 3.13% 13.03% 7.61%

Summary

Vita Coco beats Truett-Hurst on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

