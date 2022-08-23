Lucid Group (LCID) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 807 2079 2831 117 2.39

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 103.93%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -11.10 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.70

Lucid Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucid Group peers beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.