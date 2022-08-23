Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $472.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

