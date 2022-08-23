Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 9.64% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

BUL stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

