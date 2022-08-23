Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Donald R. Hayward Sells 1,200 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.