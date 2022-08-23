Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Donald R. Hayward Sells 1,200 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Clearfield Stock Performance
Clearfield stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
