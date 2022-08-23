The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

