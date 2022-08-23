Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.6 %
Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
