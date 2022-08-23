Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.6 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.