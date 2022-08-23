Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Philip V. Bancroft Buys 6,500 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Regional Management Stock Performance
RM stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Regional Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
Institutional Trading of Regional Management
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
