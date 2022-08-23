Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Philip V. Bancroft Buys 6,500 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regional Management Stock Performance

RM stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.