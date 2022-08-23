Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $564,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.2 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

