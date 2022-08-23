Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

