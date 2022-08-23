Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 265,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 219,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

