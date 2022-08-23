Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.