Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,546,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,316 shares of company stock valued at $783,244 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.