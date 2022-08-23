Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.4 %

CBRL opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

