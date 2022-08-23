Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

