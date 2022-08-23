Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $66.44

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.