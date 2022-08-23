Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 4,020

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,020 ($48.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,455.50 ($41.75) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,425.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,355.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,493.19.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.