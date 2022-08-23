Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,238 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Blue Bird worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blue Bird by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Blue Bird by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.75.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.