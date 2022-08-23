Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget Trading Down 1.7 %

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.