CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

