Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,606 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 125,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.0 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.