New Residential Investment (NRZ) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Residential Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Residential Investment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $3.62 billion $772.23 million 4.82 New Residential Investment Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 33.95

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95% New Residential Investment Competitors 15.07% 2.14% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares New Residential Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Residential Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A New Residential Investment Competitors 1831 11086 12879 270 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.18%. Given New Residential Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Residential Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. New Residential Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 118.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

