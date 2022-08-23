Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Yellow worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELL. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Yellow by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yellow by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of YELL stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.52 million, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 3.27. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yellow from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Yellow

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Featured Stories

