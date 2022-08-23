Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 75,811 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Puma Biotechnology worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,117,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 719,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $70,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,372 shares of company stock worth $263,663. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

