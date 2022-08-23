Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $461,000 Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of HSC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

