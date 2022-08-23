Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,177,880 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,177,880 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.