Relx (NYSE:RELX) & Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Financial Comparison

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nielsen 1 6 0 0 1.86

Earnings and Valuation

Nielsen has a consensus price target of $24.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Relx.

This table compares Relx and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.96 billion 5.53 $2.02 billion N/A N/A Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.86 $963.00 million $1.47 18.92

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Nielsen.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Nielsen 14.99% 17.69% 5.67%

Dividends

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nielsen pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relx beats Nielsen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

