PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is one of 217 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PROCEPT BioRobotics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors -1,540.74% -61.32% -22.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors 650 3083 7282 163 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million -$59.85 million -17.03 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -453.15

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

