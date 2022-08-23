Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.41

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $19.69. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,131 shares traded.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

