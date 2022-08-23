Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,757 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ennis worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ennis Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ennis stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

