Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,880 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Newpark Resources worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,801 shares in the company, valued at $568,710.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NR stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

