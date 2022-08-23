14,961 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISI. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Financial Institutions Price Performance
NASDAQ FISI opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $416.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.43.
Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
