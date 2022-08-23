New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,105 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AlloVir by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AlloVir by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ALVR stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $669.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,328 shares of company stock valued at $196,674. 54.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

