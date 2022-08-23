Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,391 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cara Therapeutics worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 109,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.